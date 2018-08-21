Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Notches 16th save

Giles pitched a perfect ninth inning to pick up his 16th save Monday against the Orioles.

He did not allow a baserunner or record a strikeout, using an efficient 10 pitches to get the final three outs. Giles has successfully picked up the save in each of his last four appearances, giving up just one run on a solo home run while striking out four over that four-inning stretch. He has a firm hold on the closer role in Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories