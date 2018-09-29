Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Notches 26th save
Giles allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his 26th save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Rays.
While he remains a little more hittable than his raw stuff suggests he should be -- Giles has served up four homers in 19.2 innings since joining the Jays, leading to a 4.12 ERA -- he continues to get the job done, converting all 14 of his save chances for Toronto and staying a perfect 26-for-26 on the season. With two more arbitration-eligible years ahead of him before free agency, Giles should head into next spring locked into the closer role for the Jays.
