Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Notches first save

Giles struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Tigers.

In his first appearance of the season, the righty permitted just one hit, a one-out single to Grayson Greiner. The 28-year-old has a firm grasp on the Toronto closer role to begin the season.

