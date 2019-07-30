Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Nursing elbow issue

Giles was unavailable to pitch Monday night against the Royals due to elbow inflammation, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

With the trade deadline approaching later in the week, the Blue Jays will likely exercise caution with Giles, especially considering the amount of interest he's drawing from other teams around the league. However, there's certainly a chance the injury could scare away possible suitors. Skipper Charlie Montoyo said he's not sure if Giles will be available to pitch Tuesday evening, per Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca.