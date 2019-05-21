Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Nursing sore wrist
Giles wasn't available for Monday's 12-2 loss to the Red Sox due to a sore right wrist, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.
Giles' wrist was hurting after he took a fall at some point during the Blue Jays' victory over the White Sox on Sunday, when he notched a four-out save. The lopsided nature of the Victoria Day matinee game suggests Giles wouldn't have been used regardless of his health, but his status remains uncertain heading into Tuesday's game. Should a save situation arise, Joe Biagini would likely rank as the top ninth-inning option if Giles requires another day off.
