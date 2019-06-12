Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Out with elbow inflammation
Giles was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Wednesday.
Giles hadn't been showing any effects of the injury of late, striking out 10 batters over 4.1 scoreless innings in his last four appearances. He does not expect to miss more than the minimum 10 days, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Joe Biagini and Tim Mayza are the top candidates for save chances while Giles remains unavailable. Jordan Romano's contract was purchased in a corresponding move.
