Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Over wrist issue
Giles (wrist) tossed a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. He surrendered a base hit and recorded a strikeout in the 16-pitch appearance.
Giles wasn't available for the series opener Monday due to a sore right wrist, but the Jays' willingness to use him in the 10th inning of a tie ballgame Wednesday implies that his health is no longer a concern. With a 1.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB in 20.2 innings, Giles has performed about as well as his backers could have hoped, but the 20-30 Jays' losing ways have presented him with just 11 save chances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal