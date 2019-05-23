Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Over wrist issue

Giles (wrist) tossed a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox. He surrendered a base hit and recorded a strikeout in the 16-pitch appearance.

Giles wasn't available for the series opener Monday due to a sore right wrist, but the Jays' willingness to use him in the 10th inning of a tie ballgame Wednesday implies that his health is no longer a concern. With a 1.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB in 20.2 innings, Giles has performed about as well as his backers could have hoped, but the 20-30 Jays' losing ways have presented him with just 11 save chances.