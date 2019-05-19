Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Picks up 10th save

Giles allowed two hits and struck out three batters in 1.1 scoreless innings against the White Sox on Sunday to earn his 10th save.

Giles was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the eighth inning and immediately allowed an inherited runner to score on a Jose Abreu double but settled down to close out the win. The save was Giles' first since May 10, also against the White Sox. He is now 10-for-11 in save opportunities this season and holds a sparkling 1.37 ERA and 1.02 WHIP along with a 31:5 K:BB ratio.

More News
Our Latest Stories