Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Picks up 19th save

Giles picked up his 19th save of the season Friday against the Marlins, allowing one hit and one walk across a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Giles worked around a leadoff single and a walk to convert his seventh save opportunity of August. The 27-year-old has struggled mightily at times, but he's struck out more than a batter per inning (9.7 K/9) and is a perfect 19-for-19 in save opportunities on the year.