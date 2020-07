Giles fired one scoreless inning as he earned the save Friday against the Rays, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two.

Giles is expected to see heavy usage as the Blue Jays' top option in the ninth inning this year, and he got off to a nice start Friday as he preserved a two-run lead. The right-hander converted 23 of 24 save chances with a 1.87 ERA and 83:17 K:BB over 53 innings in his first full season with the Blue Jays last season.