Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Plays catch Thursday
Giles (elbow) played catch Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Giles felt great in what was his first throwing session since receiving a cortisone shot in his elbow earlier in the week. The skipper noted Giles could return to action Sunday or Monday if all goes as planned over the next couple of days.
