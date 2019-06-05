Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Posts 11th save
Giles recorded a four-out save with three strikeouts and two walks during a 4-3 victory against the Yankees on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays tried to have 29-year-old Joe Biagini throw a second inning Tuesday night. After giving up a homer to begin the eighth, Biagini recorded the next two outs, but then another single forced the Blue jays to turn to Giles. The Blue Jays closer walked his first hitter and then let two Yankees reach in the ninth, but he pitched out of trouble both times to nail down the save. Giles is 11-for-12 in save chances with a 1.13 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 24 innings this season.
