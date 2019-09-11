Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Posts 19th save

Giles allowed one hit and a walk but struck out two during the ninth to nail down his 19th save in a 4-3 victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Things got a little hairy, as the tying run reach scoring position with one out, but Giles shut the door with a strikeout and fly ball for the final two outs. He doesn't get many opportunities, but the 28-year-old only has one blown save and has converted 16 straight chances. Giles is 2-3 with 19 saves, 1.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 46 innings this season.