Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Posts 19th save
Giles allowed one hit and a walk but struck out two during the ninth to nail down his 19th save in a 4-3 victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Things got a little hairy, as the tying run reach scoring position with one out, but Giles shut the door with a strikeout and fly ball for the final two outs. He doesn't get many opportunities, but the 28-year-old only has one blown save and has converted 16 straight chances. Giles is 2-3 with 19 saves, 1.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 46 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start