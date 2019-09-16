Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Posts 20th save
Giles pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to record his 20th save during a 6-4 victory against the Yankees on Sunday.
He doesn't get many save opportunities, but Giles has put together a really solid season. He has 20 saves with only one blown opportunity, which came all the way back on April 11, and in his last 11 appearances, he owns a 1.64 ERA. Giles is also 2-3 with a 1.88 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 48 innings this season.
