Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Posts 21st save

Giles didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two during the ninth inning in a save against the Yankees on Friday.

The 28-year-old gave up a run in his most recent outing, but he pushed his ERA back below 2.00 with his latest scoreless inning. Giles has pitched very well over the last month, posting a 2.08 ERA with six saves and no blown opportunities in his last 13 appearances. Overall, Giles is 2-3 with a 1.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 50 innings this season.