Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Posts sixth save

Giles allowed a hit and struck out two batters to earn his sixth save of the season in a 7-4 victory against the Twins on Thursday.

Throwing 11 strikes out of 16 pitches, this is the type of work owners want to see out of Giles. He started the season strongly, but had allowed three runs in the last 2.1 innings prior to Thursday. He is 6-for-7 in save opportunities with a 3.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in nine innings over 11 appearances this season.