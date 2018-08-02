Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Promoted to Blue Jays

Giles was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Giles was traded from Houston to Toronto on Monday alongside Hector Perez and David Paulino in exchange for Roberto Osuna (suspension). Giles was demoted to the minor leagues when with the Astros after posting a 4.99 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 30.2 frames. Expect the 27-year-old right-hander to be deployed in mid-to-high leverage situations as he looks to turn his 2018 campaign around.

