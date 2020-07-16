The Blue Jays are expected to use Giles "a lot" during the abbreviated 2020 season, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Entering his second full season in Toronto, Giles is locked in as Toronto's closer after a dominant 2019 campaign in which he posted a 1.87 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 83:17 K:BB while converting 23 of 24 save chances over his 53 innings. Giles excelled in spite of recurring bouts with right elbow soreness, an injury that played a major factor in him staying put when the 2019 trade deadline passed. With Giles set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter, Toronto is expected to make ample use of their best reliever in 2020, either to maximize its chances of making a surprise playoff push in the compressed 60-game season or to showcase him to more competitive clubs ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline. There could be some risk of GIles losing out on a closing role if he's dealt to another team, which probably makes him a more ideal No. 2 closer than a No. 1 option in most fantasy leagues.