Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Receives cortisone shot

An MRI revealed no structural damage to Giles' elbow Tuesday, but the closer was given a cortisone shot, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Giles won't pitch again before Wednesday's trade deadline. He's one of the more obvious trade candidates out there, but the elbow issues could certainly give other teams pause. There haven't been any suggestions that the injury is a particularly worrisome one, but teams are always wise to be wary when it comes to pitchers' elbows. There remains a chance that the injury lowers Giles' price to the point that the Blue Jays elect to wait until the offseason to move him.