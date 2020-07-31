Giles was diagnosed with a mild strain of the flexor mass in his right forearm Friday, and the Blue Jays are optimistic he'll be able to pitch again soon, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

"Soon" is a relative term here, as Giles won't throw for at least two weeks after undergoing a PRP injection Thursday. Still, there appears to be a strong chance that Giles will pitch again this season, barring setbacks, something that didn't appear to be clear when he first landed on the injured list Monday. Anthony Bass has stepped into the closer role in his absence.