Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Records 13th save

Giles struck out one without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Giles was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and had little trouble doing so to record his 13th save of the campaign. After needing seven pitches to strike out Christian Vazquez, Giles made quick work of Jackie Bradley and Michael Chavis to close out the contest. Giles continues to pitch well, as he now has a 1.20 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 52 strikeouts across 30 innings for the season.