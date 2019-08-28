Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Records 17th save

Giles allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Braves.

Giles was called upon in the ninth inning to preserve a two-run lead. After allowing a leadoff single to Billy Hamilton, he retired the next three batters he faced to record his 17th save of the campaign. He's now turned in five consecutive scoreless appearances, bringing his ERA to a stellar mark of 1.71. He's also managed a 1.10 WHIP as well as 69 strikeouts across 42 innings on the season.