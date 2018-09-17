Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Records 22nd save

Giles gave up a hit and struck out two while tossing a scoreless ninth inning and picking up the save Sunday against the Yankees.

Giles continues to serve as a reliable closer for Toronto, racking up three saves in the past week. He hasn't allowed a run since Aug. 29 against Baltimore, and he appears to have found new life with the Blue Jays after struggling earlier in the season with the Astros. Giles owns a 5.05 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 49 punchouts through 46.1 innings this year.