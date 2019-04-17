Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Records fifth save

Giles earned his fifth save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the Twins. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

Giles picked up his fifth save in six chances but was certainly shaky in this one as he permitted a leadoff homer to Marwin Gonzalez and walked the next batter. After recording two outs, the game was almost tied on a double by Byron Buxton, but C.J. Cron was thrown out at the plate to end the contest. Giles now has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP with a 12:5 K:BB this season.