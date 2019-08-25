Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Rejoins big club

The Blue Jays reinstated Giles (personal) from the paternity list ahead of Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Toronto optioned right-handed reliever Justin Shafer to Triple-A Buffalo in order to open up a spot for Giles in the bullpen and on the active roster. Giles was only away from the team for three days, so he should immediately step back into the closing role for Toronto, pushing Derek Law to setup duties.