Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Returns to earn save

Giles allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Rangers.

Giles made his first appearance since August 7 but showed little rust, allowing only a walk in route to his 16th save of the season. This outing strengthens the probability that Giles avoids the injured list, as he consistently sat between 96 and 97 mph with his fastball. For the season, he maintains a strong 1.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP while striking out 62 across 38 innings.