Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Secures 13th save

Giles tossed a perfect ninth inning and struck out one as he notched the save Sunday against the Rays.

After being acquired by the Blue Jays from the Astros prior to the trade deadline, Giles has struggled, allowing seven runs and recording seven punchouts across 4.2 innings. Despite this, Toronto figures to continue to deploy the 27-year-old right-hander in save opportunities. He owns a 6.11 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 35.1 frames in 2018.