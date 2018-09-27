Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Secures 25th save
Giles picked up his 25th save of the season Wednesday against the Astros, striking out one across a perfect ninth inning.
Giles needed just five pitches -- all of which were strikes -- to slam the door on his former team. The closer is now a perfect 13-for-13 in save opportunities since joining the Blue Jays at the beginning of August, posting a 4.34 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 18.2 innings over that stretch.
