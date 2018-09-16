Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Secures another save
Giles didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two over 1.1 innings to secure his 21st save of the season in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees.
Giles entered with two outs in the eighth inning and the tying run on second base, but struck out Gary Sanchez and then retired the Yankees in order for the bottom of the ninth inning. The 27-year-old has allowed only two hits and a walk in his last five appearances, his longest scoreless streak since May. Giles appears to have a firm hold on the closer's role for the Blue Jays.
