Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Secures ninth save

Giles struck out one in the ninth inning Friday night against the White Sox for the save.

Giles didn't have much trouble retiring the side in order, needing just 12 pitches to record save No. 9. The 28-year-old has now tossed nine consecutive scoreless outings and owns a 1.56 ERA with 26 punchouts over 17.1 frames on the year.

