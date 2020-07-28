Giles will receive a second opinion on his strained right forearm and remains shut down for now, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

A forearm strain is sometimes the initial diagnosis for an injury which winds up requiring a very lengthy recovery time, though there's been no indication so far that this is one of those cases. His return timeline should become clear after he receives the second opinion. In the meantime, Anthony Bass should be the Blue Jays' primary ninth-inning option.