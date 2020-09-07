Giles (forearm) will throw another live batting practice session Tuesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Giles will be eligible to return from the 45-day injured list as soon as Thursday. The Blue Jays have yet to officially announce when he'll be back, but given that he's been throwing live batting practice for nearly a week, it doesn't seem as though he's very far off.
