Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Should be available Sunday

Giles (elbow) should be available out of the bullpen Sunday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He threw 15 pitches off a mound Saturday, which Davidi thinks will be the final step in his rehab from elbow inflammation. This was the first time he threw off a mound since getting a cortisone shot earlier in the week.

