Giles (forearm) received an injection in his elbow on Thursday and will remained shut down for at least two weeks, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Giles was diagnosed with a forearm strain Monday and this update means the Jays closer will not resume throwing until middle of August at the earliest. The right-hander appeared in two games for the Jays, striking out three while allowing two earned runs in 1.2 inning of work.