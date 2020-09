The Blue Jays transferred Giles (elbow) from the 10-day injured list to the 45-day IL on Tuesday.

Giles announced a day earlier that he was set to undergo Tommy John surgery which will sideline him for the remainder of the current season and likely all of the 2021 campaign. The move opened up a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but Toronto has yet to add a player to take his place.