Giles (forearm) announced Monday in a post on his personal Instagram account that he will undergo Tommy John surgery, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Giles was already believed to be done for the season after being diagnosed with a right flexor strain following his Sept. 15 relief appearance. The outing was Giles' second since being reinstated from the 45-day injured list, as he had previously been shut down for most of the season with the same injury. After receiving feedback from doctors, Giles determined that surgery was his best option to address the nagging arm injury. He'll likely be sidelined for the entire 2021 season while recovering from surgery, though he should be fully cleared for the start of spring training in 2022. With Giles set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter, a team could look to bring the right-handed reliever aboard on a low-cost, two-year deal that would allow his rehab program to be monitored more closely.