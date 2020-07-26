Giles (elbow) will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Giles wasn't complaining about an injury during his appearance Sunday, but he displayed decreased velocity before he exited with what the team diagnosed as right elbow soreness for now. However, his MRI should provide more clarity regarding the injury. The 29-year-old missed several weeks last season with elbow issues, but manager Charlie Montoyo was unsure whether the injury is related to his past issues. Anthony Bass appears to be the favorite to take over in the ninth inning if Giles misses additional time.