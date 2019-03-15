Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Sleeps on shoulder wrong
Giles is unavailable to pitch Friday after sleeping on his shoulder wrong, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Giles was also unavailable the previous few days due to a bout with the flu. There's been no indication that this is expected to be a long-term issue for the 28-year-old, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out of game action for a couple more days.
