Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Still on track for short IL stint

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday that Giles (elbow) has resumed playing catch and isn't expected to spend longer than the 10-day minimum on the injured list, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Giles hasn't pitched for the Blue Jays since June 5, but because he wasn't placed on the IL until a week later, his stint is retroactive to June 11. That means he won't be eligible for reinstatement until Friday, so if Montoyo's prediction holds true, Giles should be activated ahead of the Blue Jays' weekend series in Boston. Due to the brevity of his stay on the IL, Giles will likely be immediately reinstalled as Toronto's closer.