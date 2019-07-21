Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Strikes out side in save

Giles struck out the side and gave up one hit in the ninth inning to nail down a save in a 7-5 victory over the Tigers on Saturday.

While he hasn't posted very many saves pitching for the Blue Jays, Giles has been effective in other categories including strikeouts. This was the seventh time this season Giles struck out three batters in one appearance. He has 57 punchouts along with a 1.64 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 33 frames this season and is also 14-for-15 in save opportunities.