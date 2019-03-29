Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Strikes out side

Giles struck out all three batters he faced Thursday against the Tigers.

Giles entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at zero. He made quick work of the three batters he faced, needing only 12 pitches to complete the frame. Locked into the closer's role for the Blue Jays to begin the season, Giles did nothing to raise concern in his season debut.

