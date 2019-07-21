Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Strikes out the side during save

Giles struck out the side while allowing one hit during the ninth inning to nail down a save in a 7-5 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.

While he hasn't posted very many saves pitching for the Blue Jays, Giles has been highly effective in other categories including strikeouts. This was the seventh time this season Giles struck out three batters in one appearance. He has 57 punchouts along with a 1.64 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 33 frames this season. Giles is also 1-2 and 14-for-15 in save opportunities.