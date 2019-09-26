Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Strikes out the side in save

Giles struck out the side while allowing zero baserunners to earn his 22nd save of the season against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Impressively, Giles struck out the side on just 10 pitches, finishing one ball shy of an immaculate inning. Even if Giles gets a save in each of Toronto's final three games, he will finish shy of his save total last season, but that's hardly his fault. He is 22-for-23 in save opportunities with a 2-3 record, 1.90 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 52 innings this season.