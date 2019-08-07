Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Struggles to convert save

Giles allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out two across an inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rays.

Giles was able to hold onto a three-run lead to earn his 15th save of the season, but he was unconvincing in doing so. After retiring the leadoff hitter, Giles allowed a single followed by a two-run home run by Mike Zunino to trim the lead to one. He was able to strike out two of the final three batters he faced to close the game, though it was the first time since April 11 that he allowed multiple earned runs in an outing. Given his strong 1.95 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 61 strikeouts across 37 innings, there's no major reason for concern unless it becomes apparent that his recent return from an elbow injury was premature.