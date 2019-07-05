Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Suffers second loss

Giles took the loss against the Red Sox on Thursday, pitching one inning and giving up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

Giles came on in the ninth inning with the score tied 7-7 and served up a one-out solo home run to Marco Hernandez to suffer the loss. Despite the disappointing outing, the 28-year-old has been among the most steady closers in baseball this season, converting 13 of 14 save opportunities while maintaining a 1.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB in 31 innings.