Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Throws off flat ground
Giles (elbow) resumed throwing off flat ground Monday but won't be available in relief in the Blue Jays' series opener with the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Giles has yet to make an appearance in the second half after experiencing nerve inflammation in his elbow following a recent massage, but Toronto remains optimistic that the closer will avoid a trip to the injured list. Though the hard-throwing righty admitted he felt rusty while playing catch Monday, he reported no physical issues during the workout. Giles could take another step forward Tuesday by completing a bullpen session, which could be enough for the Blue Jays to clear him for game action.
