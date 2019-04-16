Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Unavailable for Monday's save

Giles has been sick and was unavailable in Monday's game against the Twins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It does not sound like a serious illness, but it was enough for Giles to be unavailable. Joe Biagini recorded the save in that contest, and it is unclear if Giles will be available if a save opportunity were to arise Tuesday.

