Giles underwent successful Tommy John surgery Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Giles battled elbow issues throughout the year and eventually had to undergo surgery. If his recovery is on the very fast end of the typical window, he could theoretically return very late in the 2021 campaign, but the most likely scenario is that he doesn't pitch again until 2022.
