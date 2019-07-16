Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Won't pitch Tuesday

Giles (elbow) won't be available to throw Tuesday against the Red Sox, but he will be ready to pitch Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Giles felt great following Tuesday's 20-pitch bullpen session, though the Blue Jays will hold him out of one more contest before allowing him to pitch in a game. He's posted a stellar 1.45 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 53 punchouts over 31 innings this season.