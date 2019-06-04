Blue Jays' Kendall Williams: Grabbed by Toronto in second round

The Blue Jays have selected Williams with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Williams has great size (6-foot-6, 206 pounds) for a prep righty, and has a deep four-pitch arsenal. He is also an advanced strike thrower, given his age and size. However, he lacks a plus pitch at the moment, and could really improve his draft stock if he were to attend Vanderbilt for three years.